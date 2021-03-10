Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,783,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,817,000 after purchasing an additional 57,367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,093,000 after purchasing an additional 175,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,453,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,824,000 after purchasing an additional 88,987 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,115. The company has a market capitalization of $156.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $181.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

