Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 19,264 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,461,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $304,320,000 after acquiring an additional 82,857 shares during the period. TRB Advisors LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,411,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.39. The company had a trading volume of 39,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,825. The company has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.97 and its 200 day moving average is $202.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

