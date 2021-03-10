Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $4.23 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 206,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

