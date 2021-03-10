Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $4.94 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,942,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.95. 155,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.68. The firm has a market cap of $215.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

