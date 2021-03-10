Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $5.46 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsai Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $471,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $2,568,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,123,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,714,000 after acquiring an additional 81,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.89. 129,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,454,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

