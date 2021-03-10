Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $5.71 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,644 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsai Capital Corp purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,619,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $214.20. 176,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,016,740. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

