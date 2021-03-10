Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.38. 40,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,321. The stock has a market cap of $154.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.36. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.