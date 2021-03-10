Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 75.6% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 131,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 56,565 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 283,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 261,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,330,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,528,967. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

