Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,706,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

INTC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,872,844. The firm has a market cap of $254.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

