Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.85. The company had a trading volume of 48,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.