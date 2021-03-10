Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $4.84 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.96.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $110.56. 532,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,569,440. The company has a market cap of $212.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.