Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $62.00

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.00, but opened at $57.54. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $62.36, with a volume of 400 shares.

KROS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69.

In related news, insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $64,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 28,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $1,741,916.79. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,063.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

