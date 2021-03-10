Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in February

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYPF remained flat at $$3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. Kerry Properties has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.08.

Kerry Properties Company Profile

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

