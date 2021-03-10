Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in February

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYPF remained flat at $$3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. Kerry Properties has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.08.
Kerry Properties Company Profile
