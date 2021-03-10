Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.