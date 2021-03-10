Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.04

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.04 and last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 259938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

