Kevin M. Sun Sells 2,886 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DMTK stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.77. 2,100,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,352. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.24 million, a PE ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DermTech by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DermTech by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.