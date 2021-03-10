Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Key Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KEGX)

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

