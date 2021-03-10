KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STLD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 446,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 260,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 46,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

