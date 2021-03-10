KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) – KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Quanex Building Products in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.68.

Several other research firms have also commented on NX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NX opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $894.05 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $210,073.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,505 shares in the company, valued at $873,321.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $235,925.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,314.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 355,447 shares of company stock worth $8,395,444. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after purchasing an additional 165,842 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 97.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 257,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

