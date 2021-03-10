KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,512.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 94.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after buying an additional 1,196,238 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 43.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,505,000 after buying an additional 1,108,938 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,860,000 after buying an additional 1,105,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $70,568,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $12,784,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,903,542.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,611 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.