KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a research report issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

NYSE TMST opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. TimkenSteel has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after purchasing an additional 295,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 76,818 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TimkenSteel by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 267,677 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 29,733 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

