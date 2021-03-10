KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research note issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMC. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

