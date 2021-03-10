Keyera (TSE:KEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.08

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$27.08 and last traded at C$26.90, with a volume of 1259248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. CSFB boosted their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.82.

Get Keyera alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 95.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 685.71%.

About Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.