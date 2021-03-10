KickToken (KICK) Market Cap Hits $2.20 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, KickToken has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $517,372.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00052700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.12 or 0.00727351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00065129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00028936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00038313 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Token Trading

