Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Short Interest Update

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KDOZF traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,896. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $98.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.72. Kidoz has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.98.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

