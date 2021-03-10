Kin (KIN) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. Kin has a total market cap of $143.85 million and $347,340.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.15 or 0.00504043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00066231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019855 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00052764 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00072521 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

