Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 188,490 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 324.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.