King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires New Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,527.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 412,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 387,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 216,351 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Nutanix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,581,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nutanix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,879,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,042,000 after buying an additional 164,696 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix stock opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.97.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $992,419.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,942.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 in the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

