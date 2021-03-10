King Luther Capital Management Corp Invests $1.18 Million in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Viasat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 16.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 9.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Viasat by 7.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,592.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Viasat’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viasat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

