King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 16,710 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,710 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $153.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -290.20 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.89.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Five9’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,981 shares of company stock worth $14,694,389. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

