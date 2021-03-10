King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 671 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 22.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 33.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 193.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology stock opened at $496.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $569.07 and its 200 day moving average is $460.52. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.88 and a 52-week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.07.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.