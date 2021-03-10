King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 86,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 8.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on COMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

CommScope stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. Equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

