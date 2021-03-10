Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Shares Down 5.3%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $319.90 and last traded at $319.90. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $337.63.

Separately, CICC Research upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $415.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.19 and a beta of 0.33.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

