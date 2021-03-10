Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.40 and last traded at $50.63. Approximately 1,468,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,642,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on KC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KC. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,940,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,306 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $40,863,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,229,000 after buying an additional 1,312,521 shares in the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

