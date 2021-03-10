Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.13). Kintara Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08).

Several equities research analysts have commented on KTRA shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KTRA remained flat at $$1.87 during trading on Wednesday. 991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,190. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $57.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

