Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.87. 169,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,435,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Kintara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

