KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) rose 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $296.29 and last traded at $294.10. Approximately 1,944,057 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,275,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.04.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

