KLDiscovery (KLDI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

KLDI opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47. KLDiscovery has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of -0.04.

Get KLDiscovery alerts:

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.