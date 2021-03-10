Kleros Market Capitalization Achieves $57.89 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Kleros has a total market cap of $57.89 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 61.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kleros token can currently be bought for $0.0959 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,366,079 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

