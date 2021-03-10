Klever Market Cap Hits $465.18 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Klever token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $465.18 million and $6.06 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klever has traded up 403.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.84 or 0.00500549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00067338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00053293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00073179 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.30 or 0.00538654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00075715 BTC.

Klever Token Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,986,399,143 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

