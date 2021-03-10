Klimatas (KTS) Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $15,968.76 and $579.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

