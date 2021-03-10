Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KOD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.77, for a total value of $4,386,651.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,580,981.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,263 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,961,000 after purchasing an additional 401,517 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $170,035,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 44,612.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 584,867 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $127.32 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.49 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.45.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

