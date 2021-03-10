Kohl’s (KSS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS):

3/10/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $67.00.

2/25/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $54.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Kohl’s was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

1/27/2021 – Kohl’s was upgraded by analysts at FIG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

1/27/2021 – Kohl’s was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

1/21/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Kohl’s was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NYSE KSS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,606,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,888. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16.

Get Kohl's Co alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 438.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 235,469 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kohl’s by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Kohl’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 217.9% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.