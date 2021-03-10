Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 18.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KSS. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cleveland Research raised Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NYSE KSS traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $57.81. 9,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 52.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

