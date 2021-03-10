Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

KMTUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.