Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.90

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 172992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

KMTUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Komatsu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Komatsu alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Komatsu had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Komatsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.