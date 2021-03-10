Komodo (KMD) Price Hits $1.47 on Exchanges

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $182.94 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00255892 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060961 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00087790 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000510 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,675,311 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.