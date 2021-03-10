Komodo Price Tops $1.48 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $184.34 million and $5.35 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002688 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.01 or 0.00243597 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00057344 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00089927 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,661,632 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

