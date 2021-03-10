Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.55

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 204882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Koninklijke KPN from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke KPN presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

