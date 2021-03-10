Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Kore Potash plc (LON:KP2) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 5 to GBX 3. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.89 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Canaccord Genuity currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Kore Potash shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,076,018 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.99.

About Kore Potash (LON:KP2)

Kore Potash plc engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. Its flagship property is the 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

